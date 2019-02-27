Muted Reaction To Buhari's Re-Election In Nigeria

Supporters of President Buhari celebrate his re-election although the reaction was generally more muted than last time. By Luis TATO (AFP)

He was welcomed as the "Messiah", a skilled former military man and anti-corruption champion who would tackle the insecurity and graft that have blighted Nigeria for decades.

But four years after he was first elected, there was no repeat of the fireworks and dancing in the streets to mark confirmation of Muhammadu Buhari's second term as president.

Some blamed the fact that most people were sleeping when the result was confirmed on Wednesday morning. Even several hours later, though, the celebrations were muted.

In Lagos, Nigeria's bustling commercial centre, where Buhari won a tightly fought contest, the daily hustle carried on as normal.

"Look at the faces of the people, look," said 63-year-old Ade Monday, from his perch on a bench overlooking the teeming markets of Obalende in the south of the city.

Buhari himself warned when he was first elected that the weight of expectations was unrealistic.

In 2015, celebrations in the area were joyous, he said. "Last time people thought he was like the Messiah coming but now look, the Messiah has failed us."

Buhari himself warned when he was first elected that the weight of expectation was unrealistic, whatever the dissatisfaction of people with the outgoing government.

Lower key celebrations

Last Saturday's election was largely a referendum on Buhari's first term.

In many respects, last Saturday's election was a referendum on his first term -- and the reception to his win a sobering dose of reality.

During his first term there was a 15-month recession caused in part by falling global crude prices that led to millions of job losses.

Almost half of the country are unemployed and under-employed (43 per cent), reliant on barely manageable daily wages.

Some 87 million people -- nearly half the country -- live in extreme poverty on less than $1.90 a day, reflecting the gulf between a monied minority and almost everyone else.

Insecurity is widespread, not just the Boko Haram Islamists Buhari pledged to eradicate. Bribery and corruption remains a part of daily life.

In Kano, a city in the heart of Buhari's support base in northwest Nigeria, celebrations were also more subdued compared to last time round.

"In 2015 there were celebrations as soon as Buhari was declared the winner because the announcement was made in the afternoon," said shopkeeper Yusuf Abdulaziz Baba.

"I didn't sleep until after the declaration, I was listening to the radio all night long," said Yusuf Abdulaziz Baba, a young shop owner in the old part of the city.

He and a dozen other young men quietly tidied outside the campaign office of Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) party before afternoon celebrations.

Eventually, crowds took to the streets, waving wicker brooms -- the APC symbol -- and shouting "Sai Baba!" (Only Buhari), his Hausa-language campaign slogan, and "Four more years!"

Change takes time

Most people were sleeping when the result was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

In the southern city of Port Harcourt -- a stronghold of the beaten Peoples Democratic Party -- locals gathered around newspaper stands to discuss the result.

Most reflected the PDP position that Buhari and the ruling party had manipulated the outcome.

"The APC has used the security forces to rig the election in favour of Buhari," said Stephen Woju, a 56-year-old trader.

"There's no way Buhari would have won if the elections had been free and fair."

Chukwudi Anozie, an industrial engineer, backed PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar's legal challenge to the result but Festus Goodwill called for calm.

"Atiku should concede defeat in the interest of peace," said the 25-year-old unemployed graduate.

Despite impatience with the pace of Buhari's promised change in 2015, and the tough economic conditions since, many see Buhari as someone serious about tackling corruption.

There was also sympathy with his task of providing prosperity for all, in a country of 190 million with an exploding population.

"Changing the country takes time, that's what people need to understand," said one supporter in Lagos, brandishing a maroon hat with Buhari's "Next Level" campaign slogan.