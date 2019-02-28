PDS Ghana Gets License To Aid Takeover Of ECG

Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Ltd has secured its business operating license to aid the takeover of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). This would help PDS Ghana have the legal mandate to directly run operations at the ECG.

At an official ceremony in Accra, the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission Dr Ofosu Ahenkorah presented the various licenses to officials of PDS Ghana as well as ECG.

Government’s expectations

Speaking at the Program, Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo charged the new managers of ECG to justify the management takeover of ECG, adding that “with the right level of investments, ECG’s high revenue losses can be reduced”

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta on his part noted that the government took the decision to allow private participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana because they wanted to help transform the operations of the power distribution firm.

He noted that the government is hopeful they would be able to live up to expectation.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan was optimistic the new management deal would help to create more jobs in the economy.

