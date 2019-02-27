Stephen Atubiga Comments On Albinism Senseless, Disgraceful─Group

The Ghana Association of Persons With Albinism is not taking it as lightly the statements of Stephen Atubiga about the defeated NDC Presidential aspirant Joshua Alabi who happens to be an albino.

Read Full Statement Below:

GHANA ASSOCIATION OF PERSONS WITH ALBINISM CONDENM STEPHEN ATUGIBA FOR RECKLESS COMMENTS AND LOOKING DOWN UPON PERSONS WITH ALBINISM

We want to express our disappointment in Stephen Atubiga and condemn the senseless, disgraceful and undemocratic comments he made about persons with albinism last week. Stephen Atugiba is report to have said that delegates should not vote Professor Joshua Alabi because he is a person with albinism and cannot go to Tanzania to transact business on Ghana’s behalf because he will be used for ritual.

“If you vote for Professor Joshua Alabi as NDC candidate and he becomes President of Ghana, he can’t go to Tanzania to negotiate, he will be used for rituals there because he is an albino’’.

It is very unfortunate that the NDC as a political party hoping for power in 2020 allowing some political clowns like Stephen Atugiba to use their platform to demonstrate their moral flaws, ignorance and uncivilized manners to the public. This is a clear indication that Stephen Atugiba is lacking the ability to stand the common test and has no respect for human diversity.

Showing his lack of communication skills, the confused and desperate politician, Stephen Atugiba reported to have added that, “albinos are an endangered group of people in Tanzania and that should Professor Alabi be elected NDC flag bearer and eventually wins the general elections, Ghana will have to cut ties with that country because the president cannot go there”.

By reckless and uncultured comments, is Atubiga trying to say that using persons with albinism is legally accepted and that president visiting high level political and business personalities stands a risk of being used for ritual once he/she is a person with albinism? No wonder he referred to himself as a poor electrician from Binduri before going in to jail for few days.

For his education, Persons with albinism in Africa and in Tanzania are occupying sensitive political positions. Notable among them include Dr. Abdallah Possi a lawyer and a Tanzanian ambassador, Madam Namasonto Mazibuko who is a commissioner for gender equality in South Africa, Dr. Isaac Mwarura a senator in Kenyan parliament among others.

It’s so disgraceful that people like Stephen always shows greater insensitivity dealing with issues as they fail to be decent especially in communication on their political platforms. He must remember that it is such reckless and senseless way of talking that landed him in the jail, yet he had not learnt any lesson from it.

By this press statement, we calling on Stephen Atugiba to render an unqualified apologies to the albinism community retract this comment and refrain from such uncivilized and undemocratic way of speaking and learn to be discipline and decent if he think of himself as a politician. We as well call on the party to educate its communicators on implications of disparaging and reckless.

Signed

Abdul Wahid Ishaq

National President