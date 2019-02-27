Nominees For Ghana Herbal Awards 2019 To Be Released

Nyamedua Herbal Foundation, organizers of Ghana Herbal Awards have declared their intention to officially release the nominees for the 2019 edition of Ghana Herbal Awards.

The event which is set to come off on 5th March 2019 at the Grand Casamora Hotel, Adjiringanor-East Legon, Accra will also see top personalities and acknowledge people within the Ghanaian herbal industry.

According to the organizers, who spoke to Attractivemustapha.com the nominations release will be done during a press briefing to also update the media on the official date and venue for the main awards.

Ghana Herbal Award seeks to promote made in Ghana products by exposing them to Ghanaians across the country and globally through different mediums.

The award ceremony is also an effort to market the goods and strengthen the economy. It is also aimed at encouraging the production of unique products and efficient service delivery.

Selection of awardees placed emphasis the impeccable results some individuals have achieved through a commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

Sponsors of this year’s Ghana National Herbal Awards include; Joy Dadi Bitters, Time Herbal mixture, Valley fresh natural mineral water, Nana Takyi Bitters, Ohemaa Woyeje Shito, Property Masters, Offegey Designs and Nyamedua foundation.

Attractivemustapha.com