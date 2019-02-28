BlueCrest College Is IT College Of The Year

BlueCrest College has been adjudged the IT College of the year at the Heroes of Distinction Awards 2018 held in Accra by West Africa International Press Ltd at the Chartered Institute of Bankers in the capital city.

This annual event is held to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of exceptional institutions in Ghana.

BlueCrest College rose as a winner for their impressive curricula, high-quality faculty and modern infrastructure.

Rector of the College, Professor Dr. Sunil K. Roy, said that it was a great honour for the college to get the award amid other prominent institutions.

“We got this award because we, at BlueCrest College, try to create the right balance between people, process and technology. We do not try to prepare our students for something specific. Instead, we help students prepare themselves for anything they wish to be in.”

Dr. Roy said many features made BlueCrest programmes tower higher than other courses offered by similar institutions.

“Our students access for free several internationally renowned certifications that cost a lot in general. Global IT giants like Microsoft, IBM, Oracle etc. issue these certifications,” he added.

BlueCrest College, he said, is the front-runner among all tertiary education institutions in not just Ghana, but in the whole West African region.

The University of Education, Winneba backs all the tertiary programmes at Bluecrest College, in Kokomlemle, Accra.

The school has been imparting quality IT education since 1999.

Students from more than twenty-five countries opt to study at the BlueCrest School of Technology - the IT education arm of the Bluecrest college.

Head of the Department for the School of Technology Dr. Narendra Kumar, also gushed about the award, “I am honoured to receive the Best IT college award and so incredibly proud of my entire team at Bluecrest College.”

Dr. Kumar stated, the award for him is not about individual achievement but what the school has to offer its students in the future and how he can contribute to the team.

“This award is a clap for my team who do all the hard work behind the scenes. It gives us a tremendous amount of encouragement to keep getting better,” he added.

A senior lecturer, Mark Atta Mensah said the College is now planning to take more initiatives to bridge the gap between industry and academia using innovative approaches to learning.

“It is generally believed that there is a disconnect between academic and industry. Therefore, we give students the platform to unearth their talents, put their skills to test and encourage teamwork,” he explained.

Mr. Mensah stated the core of all our programmes for IT students at the college is a blend of training in specific soft skills and an industry-focused curriculum.

---Myjoyonline