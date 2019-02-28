SKT Aeroshutter Licensed To Provide Commercial Drone Services

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued a license to SKT Aeroshutter for commercial drone services in Ghana.

SKT Aeroshutter, a local company is the first local drone operating company to receive a license by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to use a drone for commercial activity.

The company was issued with the license for the commercial use of its drones in the agriculture, mining and construction sectors after having undergone all five phases of certification process by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

Speaking to JoyBusiness at the presentation of the certificate, the Managing Director of SKT AeroShutter, Derrick Annang explained that being licensed is key to unlocking the full potential of drone technology for the country.

He said, "Getting the certificate, means our operations can now be regularized and streamlined. This will also give us confidence when we go out to seek more contracts because they know we are certified.”

Although drone technology exists in other African countries its certification is still a challenge, contrary to what pertains in Ghana.

Mr Annang, therefore, lauded the regulator's efforts in welcoming and supporting drone technology in Ghana and urged other operators to undergo certification.

SKT AeroShutter is a Drone Service Solution Company that provides aerial solutions in creative and industrial markets across the African continent. Their products enable clients to perform the following: Area mapping, Geo surveying, Search and rescue, Security, Science and research, Aerial photography, Aerial filming, Precision agriculture, Asset inspection.

Speaking to JoyBusiness on the sidelines of the presentation of the license, Head of Safety Regulations at The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Daniel Acquah said supporting drone technology will help improve service delivery in some sectors.

“Formally, people have to use small planes to do mapping and surveying which could sometimes be dangerous when they have to fly low. Also because it’s an aircraft, it’s expensive but with the drones, it becomes cheaper and you will get the same quality of services".

With the upsurge of drone usage in the country, aviation safety inspector at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Senam Atadja also assured constant work is being done to enhance safety and security pertaining to drone usage.

"The issue of security is a continuous discussion and we assure you that we are involved with the necessary stakeholders i.e. national security, police etc to ensure high safety, security and privacy standards.”

Mr Atadja also noted that the prospect for drone technology in the country is really positive hinting of more drone companies applying for certification.

Currently, drone technology in Ghana is regulated by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority under the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems directives 2018 by the Authority.

