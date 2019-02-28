NPP Mounts Pressure On NDC To Remove Ofosu Ampofo Over Leaked Tape

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo over some leaked recordings in which he appears to be encouraging violence.

In the audio, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is heard admitting among other things that NDC had ballot box protection unit during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said the party is working with the police to investigate the issues raised in the tape.

He told reporters the authenticity “ will be established as we go along.”

But he was adamant that “the [NDC] chairman should resign.”

As things stand now, Mr. Buaben Asamoa insisted that the NDC had lost some moral standing.

“The ramifications are enormous. It is a matter that we must take on their chest. It is a matter that the NDC must accept and go out there and restore their right to participate at the moral level in the politics of this country.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo outlined plans to match up against groups from the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections.

His plans also included verbal attacks on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to the cleaners and the Peace Council Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

The NDC chairman said his approach to the election was going to be different and said there were plans for “covert and overt operations.”

“We will go after them. But we will not go after them face to face. We have to use tactical approaches to make life very uncomfortable for some of them. We will target some people, and we will let the people know that their life is in danger and once they know their life is in danger they themselves will be careful.”

NDC response

The NDC claims its offices have been bugged following the circulation of recordings and accused the government of engaging in illegal espionage.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said: “we know the government is engaged in illegal espionage activities in this country; employing state resources and the national security apparatus to spy on political opponents.”

According to him, the NDC has been warned of the government's purported espionage against it.

“We received a lot of intelligence from people in the media and people and the security agencies that they are spying on us and we are still investigating the matter, and very soon, we will bring the facts out.”

–citinewsroom