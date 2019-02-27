Women In Tolon Receive Interest Free Loans From NPP MP Aspirant Habib Iddrisu

The first batch of more than 100 women in the Tolon Constituency of the Northern Region have received GH¢300 each to boost their business in various areas in view of the significant role they play.

The loans disbursed to the women groups by Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the area is at no interest with beneficiaries expected to pay back within ten calendar months.

According to him, the move is aimed at supporting the women engaged in small-scale businesses in the predominantly farming area calling on the beneficiaries to put the amount into the intended purpose.

Beneficiaries were in high spirits at the disbursement last weekend and expressed gratitude to Hon. Habib Iddrisu for the philanthropic gesture assuring they will never let him down

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu disclosed to MyNewsGh.com that his decision to support the women was based on a request specially made to him during one of his regular visits to the area explaining that the interest and welfare of the women is of great importance to him

He explained that poverty alleviation will be one of his priorities for the Tolon constituency and hopes to mobilise more interventions for the people aimed at empowering and making them employable.

It would be recalled that Hon. Habib Iddrisu late last year, donated 200 plastic chairs, 4 canopies and a Motor tricycle to the NPP in Tolon to support their social activities as part of efforts in resourcing the party and its activities and readying it for the 2020 polls.

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu who is a much-known face in the area disclosed that it is part of his personal initiative in ensuring the party is on a sound footing to consolidate its gains made in the area in view of the fact the parliamentary seat is being occupied by the party.