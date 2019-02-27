Chiefs In Bono East Call For Unity And Peace

Chiefs in the Bono East region have called for unity and peace among the citizens and traditional leaders in the newly created region to ensure speedy development of the area.

The call was made at a meeting of all the sixteen paramount chiefs in Techiman, the regional capital of the Bono East region.

The President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Yeji Traditional area, Pemampem Yaw Kabrese V who led the chiefs advised traditional authorities in the region not to allow the citing of the capital in Techiman to separate them but rather strengthen the unity which existed during the referendum for the creation of the region.

On his part, Omanhene for Techiman Traditional Area, Osiadeeye Akumfi Ameyaw IV advised the chiefs to control their youths in and outside the country on the use of unpleasant words against some chiefs in the region on social media. He further advised the chiefs especially those in acting positions to resolve any disputes among them.,

This, if not done, according to the paramount Chief will make it difficult for the region to get chiefs to constitute the Bono East House of Chiefs.

Nana Okofo Agyapong, the Adontehene of the Nkoranza traditional area, also advised on the need for unity amongst the chiefs and the acting ones as it is the only thing which brings victory and so he urged all the chiefs present to come together as one and make Bono East different from the rest of the regions

The meeting was also attended by the Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman, Hon. John Kofi Donyina and Executive Secretary to the Coalition of Chiefs for the creation of the Bono East Region, Prof.Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi.