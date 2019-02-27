Leaked Ofosu Ampofo Tape Doctored – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims its offices have been bugged following the circulation to the circulation of recordings from a meeting involving its National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and other members.

In the audio, a voice believed to be that of Mr Ofosu Ampofo is heard telling party communicators to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to the cleaners.

He is also heard saying he endorses verbal attacks on the Peace Council Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

But the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has said the government is engaged in “illegal espionage.”

He claimed to Citi News that the government had bugged NDC offices and even broke into offices of some key NDC members.

“A few months ago, they broke into the private offices of a senior member of the NDC, Ato Ahwoi. A few weeks ago, we discovered that some of our offices had been bugged. Those offices were swept, and we identified bugs.”

According to him, the NDC has been warned of the government’s purported espionage against it.

“We received a lot of intelligence from people in the media and people and the security agencies that they are spying on us and we are still investigating the matter, and very soon, we will bring the facts out.”

Though Mr. Gyamfi did not confirm or deny the identity of the person in the voice, he implied that the recording was from an NDC meeting.

But he insisted that it had been doctored.

“The tapes being circulated are doctored because they are not representative of the accurate proceedings of the said meeting. The things on the tape have not been uttered our chairman at any of our national communication's meetings.”

–

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana