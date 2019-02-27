Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Opinion | Feb 27, 2019

Why The Short Commission Must Invite Bernard Antwi-Bosiako To Appear Before it 

By Kofi Thompson
Has there been a criminal conspiracy, to create a secret state-sponsored paramilitary force, in Ghana, since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power, in January 2017? Hmmmm, Oman Ghana, eyeasem o.

And if such a secret paramilitary force does indeed exist, what exactly are its objectives? Furthermore, has that paramilitary force been deliberately placed under the ambit of the national security apparatus, to give it legal cover - presumably to enable those responsible for its formation to permanently escape ever being charged for committing high treason? Asem kesie bi ebeba debi ankasa.

Finally, when will the Short Commission invite Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, to appear before it, to explain to Ghanaian society, precisely what he meant, when he told journalists covering the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election that the so-called national security SWAT team, would be deployed nationwide during the 2020 election, because he wanted the NPP to rule Ghana for 'thirty years'.

