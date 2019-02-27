*WordDigest* 📖

Lessons from Enoch's rapture

"When Enoch was 65 years old, he became the father of Methuselah. After the birth of Methuselah, Enoch lived in close fellowship with God for another 300 years, and he had other sons and daughters. Enoch lived 365 years, walking in close fellowship with God. Then one day he disappeared, because God took him"

[Genesis 5:21-24] NLT

To walk in the step of God is not an impossible mission; it hinges on having a continuous intimacy with God on a daily basis. God is interested in our spiritual growth and like wise our well being.

The story about Enoch being taken to heaven by God is fascinating and awe-inspiring. Meaning Enoch didn't join the heavenly choir but was taken to the presence of God. Magnificent story!

This story has some lessons therein. It includes;

1. God always move toward his children with love and care.

2. We have to walk in a agreement with God's word

3. In good or bad times we must continue to trust God because only He knows how, when and why in all situations.

4. There should be regular fellowship with God just like Enoch's untiringly relationship with God.

While on earth, let's walk with heaven in mind not with earth in mind. For everything shall pass away but His Word shan't be ousted.

Are we living this life with heaven in mind?

God bless us all.

Prayer

Holy Spirit thank you for the life granted us today too. God, use us for thy glory in Jesus' name, Amen.

✍ Rev EZ

