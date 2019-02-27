It's Mahama's Prerogative To Choose His Running Mate - Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he will gladly accept the challenge to be the running mate for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections, John Mahama if selected.

According to him, although the choice of a running mate goes through a lot of considerations, he would be “so happy” if the mantle is given to him.

In an interview on Citi TV’s current affairs program, Face to Face with Godfred Akoto Boafo, Mr. Vanderpuye explained that the choice of a running mate is a very tactful decision that must involve a careful analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the individual as well as the opportunities and threats the individual may bring on board.

He also added that it is essential that the running mate is also able to complement the abilities of the flagbearer.

“Sitting here, if JDM calls me tomorrow and says he wants me to be his running mate, I will jump on it. I will be so happy. I think it is his prerogative and our constitution states it clearly. It is he who chooses and he chooses who he wants. The choosing of a running mate is not a matter of mentioning any name. You look at what the running mate will bring to the table, how he/she is going to complement the Flagbearer…What are the areas that the flagbearer will be lacking, and where he/she will be able to add.”

The Former Sports Minister also said the NDC’s choice of a running mate for 2020 must be informed by the choice the NPP will also make adding that it is imperative that they analyse the strengths and weaknesses of their political opponents.

He also said it is an erroneous impression to think that the running mate should be the natural successor of the flagbearer as politics has its twists and turns.

“Which team are they bringing? Is still President Nana Addo and Bawumia? If it is still Nana Addo and Bawumia then how do we counter the advantages that they will have, so you have to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the other team… I have heard people mentioning names, for the sake of mentioning names. I have heard people say that the running mate you choose should be the one to take over, it doesn’t matter,” Nii Lantey added.

Mahama sweeps 95% votes to become NDC flagbearer for 2020

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Saturday convincingly gave former President John Dramani Mahama the mandate to lead the party as its flagbearer into the 2020 polls.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission showed that John Mahama at the end of the NDC's primaries on Saturday secured an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast with the other six contenders managing with about 4 percent.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.

The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, despite a spirited campaign polled 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast, placing third.

Goosie Tanoh, founder of the Reformed Party, a breakaway from the NDC came fourth with 2,091 votes respectively representing 0.93%.

The former Trades and Industry Minister in the Mahama government, Ekwow Spio Garbrah received 1,447 votes which represent 0.65% of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and businessman secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.

A businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu placed seventh with a paltry 520 votes representing 0.23%.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana