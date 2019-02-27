Prophet Nigel’s Prophecy On Nigeria Elections Confirmed

Founder and leader of the True Word Prophetic Ministry International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesied that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of Nigeria will win the 2019 general elections but they might not get the opportunity to rule.

According to him, APC flagbearer, Muhammadu Buhari who is also the incumbent President of Nigeria, will rig the upcoming presidential election.

He made this revelation at the 2018 watch night service on 31st December at his church in Accra and monitored by Ghanapoliticsonline.com.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also revealed that Ghana will have a female vice-president in the 2020 and 2024 elections.

He mentioned that the supposed incoming female veep hails from the Eastern-Region with a mixed Voltarian background and a former Attorney General in a previous government.

The man of God is noted for popular prophecies including the election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States of America, prediction of the death of former opposition leader of Zimbabwe Morgan Tsvangirai and others.