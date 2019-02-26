GRA Workers Collapse Accounts To Invest In Menzgold─ Union

The Chairman of the Board of Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Credit Union Ltd. (GRACCU), Mr. Godwin Aaron Monyo reveals that most of their members have made huge withdrawals from their Savings Accounts with the Credit Union and invested same in Menzgold and other Ponzi schemes.

He said the average monthly withdrawal from the credit union increased from Gh₵700,000.00 to Gh₵1,500,000.00.

According to him, the payment of high and unrealistic interests by the erstwhile DKM and embattled Menzgold, has adversely affected not only their lending ability but their profitability between 2016 and 2018.

He noted that the Union plans to extend its educational activities beyond Accra and Kumasi to the remaining regions immediately after this General Meeting.

Mr. Monyo was speaking to members of the Authority’s Co-operative Credit Union at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Accra under the theme, “Credit Union and the Technological Age."

He assures members that despite the financial tsunamis in the financial sector, the GRA Credit Union is robust and safe.

“We carefully select our Fund Managers. Most importantly, we are the business ourselves; we are the investors and customers at the same time. Let us have confidence in our one and only Credit Union. The Credit Union Risk Management and Deposit Guarantee Schemes should give you the assurance that your investments are safe with the Credit Union,” Mr. Monyo intimated.

He added that 40 affordable housing units have been completed and waiting to be allocated to the respective applicants.

According to him, the second phase comprising 60 housing units has also commenced for the next batch of applicants.

Mr. Monyo noted that the union envisages the increased use of technology to whip up participation in the Guaranteed Deposit Account and savings in general.

He said the Union has signed an agreement with the Zenith Bank under the Ghana Interbank Payment Settlement Systems for the Bank to collect on behalf of the Credit Union, monthly GDA Savings through the usage of ACH direct debit.

Mr. Monyo indicated that, with this arrangement staff can sign to their products and also make payments directly from their banks without necessarily passing through the payroll.

“With this facility in place, we can now extend our common bond to staff within the Ministries who we know have been seeking the opportunity to save and also do investment with the GRA Credit Union,” he stressed.

He emphasised that the union’s flagship product, the Guaranteed Deposit Account (GDA), a high yielding investment aimed at helping members and their immediate families to undertake development projects without necessarily taking loans. The product is also serving as a retirement plan for staff of GRA in general.

The Acting Registrar of Co-operatives, Mr. Oscar Braimah said every co-operative has the responsibility to ensure that its operations result in the satisfaction of its members.

According to him, members must drive tangible benefits in order to continue to sell the Credit Union’s ideas to other potential members.

Mr. Braimah encourages members of the union to constantly and consistently improve their savings habit as the surest way to financial liberation.

“Members must understand that the surest way to building capital for any developmental project is through savings. It is also known to all that it is your savings balance that determines how much loan you are entitled to. Members must increase their savings with the Credit Union as and when there is an increase in their incomes,” he emphasised.