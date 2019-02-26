St. Catherine Girls SHS Infirmary Receives Support From Denk Pharma

The Ghana office of Denk Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, a German pharmaceutical company, has made a donation towards the refurbishment of the infirmary of the St Catherine Girls Senior High School (SHS) located in Sogakope, Volta Region.

In her presentation speech, the Country Manager of Denk Pharma in Ghana, Naa Okailey Adamafio-Manteau, said the donation was part of a series of community-support activities to mark the organization’s 70th Anniversary of providing quality medicines to its patients worldwide.

“As an organization which prioritizes the provision of quality healthcare to its patients, we recognize the role which the school’s infirmary plays in ensuring the health and well-being of the students. We are grateful for the opportunity to support St. Catherine Girls SHS and hope that our contribution would help the school to improve the management of the health needs of its students,” she told a gathering of St Catherine SHS senior staff, students and employees of Denk Pharma Ghana at a brief ceremony on the school’s premises.

The Country Supervisor, Patrick Agbakey, also said the donation was in line with the company’s corporate culture and belief in quality health and education. “Denk Pharma has a long-standing relationship with the St Catherine Girls SHS through the Munich-based charity; ‘AddYouCation’ and we are honoured to extend our support to the school in this way”.

Items donated include Bedsheets, pillowcases, curtains, hospital ward screen, first aid boxes and medical supplies, essential toiletries and a cheque of GHS7,000 to be used by the school for the refurbishment of the infirmary.

Receiving the items, the Headmistress of St Catherine Girls SHS, Mrs Helen Avevor, said: “We appreciate this kind gesture from Denk Pharma and pledge to use them for our infirmary and to the benefit of the students.”

