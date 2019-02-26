AUCC Women's Week Open In Accra

The Women's Commission of the African University College of Communication (AUCC), a communication and business school, has commenced a week's celebration that seeks to empower female students of the school.

The celebration began on Monday, February 25, 2019, with a conference that assembled highly distinguished guests, including the host of Standpoint, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, who was the guest speaker and Lawyer John Kumah as the guest of honour.

The speakers took turns to address students on how to make good use of opportunities available to them and not necessarily having to give excuses for their failure.

Knowing very well that the 21st century is more unless a technology era, the students were advised to use social media productively, as other people are making a living out of it.

It was a very colourful event, interspersed with laughter, and cultural display, bringing out what the school stands for, purely African.

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 26 and 27, 2019, day 2 and 3 of the Women's Week Celebration promises something extraordinary.

Dubbed the ‘She Boss’ workshop, students, especially the women, would have an opportunity to learn some entrepreneurial skills.

Some of the skills to be acquired are: make-up, wig making, skin & hair pomade, Bissap (Sobolo), powdered Soap and liquid Soap, an event powered by AUCC SRC.

The main aim is to enable the women to start their own businesses even before they complete school so they do not depend solely on other people for their upkeep.

In collaboration with the Women's Commission, Fella Makafui, an actor, will be on AUCC campus on Thursday, February 28, 2019, with her start now campus tour, to empower young women. Musician, Medikal is the guest artist for that day.