The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has met with the board of the National Media Commission (NMC) with the aim of building deeper collaboration between the two entities.

This is the first time an Information Minister has paid a courtesy call on the commission to discuss issues concerning the media space.

Both bodies agreed to collaborate on how to improve the financial positioning of state-owned media and enhance the capacity of media practitioners.

The newly elected chairman of the NMC, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh described the visit as historic and assured the Information Minister of warm collaboration between the Commission and the Ministry.

“We are convinced we can work with you to change the sometimes antagonistic relationship between the two bodies,” he said.

In response, Mr. Nkrumah said the two bodies can build stronger ties to further boost the structuring of state-owned media.

“ Our doors are open to facilitate your work. We want to build stronger ties and make the best of state-owned media, so let’s collaborate to make it work,” he told the NMC board.

Mr. Nkrumah was accompanied by one of his deputies, Pius Enam-Hadzide and top management members of the Information Ministry.

