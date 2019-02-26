Sam George: Vigilantes Are Landguards

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-prampram Constituency, Sam George has told the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry that most political militias in Ghana are land guards.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service is aware of most of the vigilantes being landguards.

He said the reason for having many of such individuals in the society is because of the land tenure system in Ghana.

He made the claims when he reappeared before the Commission today at the Osu Castle in Accra.

According to him, during a period of four years such individuals engagement in political activities was less compared to the number of times they engaged in land guards activities.

He said if the police were allowed to do their work, they can deal with the landguards.

The MP called for the land tenure system in Ghana to be addressed to prevent the menace of landguard activities.

The Commission is probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident which occurred on January 31, 2019.

Source: Daily Guide