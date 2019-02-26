Abibiman Foundation Commends President Akufo-Addo On Solar-Powered Jubilee House Initiative

Abibiman Foundation congratulates the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment to promoting renewable energy. The president in his 2019 state of the nation address stated that the seat of government, Jubilee House will from August 2019 be powered by solar energy. He also added that this initiative would be an example to other public institutions. Abibiman Foundation believes that the President’s pronouncement is very welcoming, considering the efforts made by the government to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Ghana specifically SDG 7 and 13.

In 2016, Ghana ratified the Paris Agreement . The country has commenced the implementation of its Nationally Determined Contributions (GH-NDCs). The GH-NDCs seeks to develop a policy framework that integrates adaptation, mitigation, and other climate-related policies within broader development policies and planning in order to safeguard developmental gains from the impacts of climate change and build a climate resilient economy.

We, however, urge the president to be committed to the August timeline as communicated on the commencement of solar power supply to the Jubilee House. When honoured, it will demonstrate the President’s commitment to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially as he is the Co-Chair to the United Nations Secretary General’s Sustainable Development Goals Advocates.

Abibiman further urges the president and the government to step up their commitment to increase the proportion of renewable energy by 10% in the total national energy mix by the new 2030 deadline. Ensuring the efficient production and use of renewable energy in Ghana is paramount to the country’s development. Even though we commend the government for its effort in working towards the attainment of universal access to energy by 2020, we believe a lot more could be done through improved access to various renewable energy technologies.

Given that the government’s programme of action to scale up 200,000 solar home systems in urban and selected non-electrified rural households has commenced, the programme should include not only the ministries, department and agencies but the entire metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies. There needs to be a comprehensive plan to roll out all these institutions unto the programme.

We finally want to pledge our support to the government and its efforts to drive and improve the use of renewable energy in the country. Additionally, we will complement the government’s efforts by creating awareness to drive adoption, improve advocacy and the deployment of various renewable energy technologies across the 16 regions of Ghana.