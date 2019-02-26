NPP Is Doing Exceedingly Well And Ought To Be Commended

The New Patriotic Party led by His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is doing marvelous things in just two years. In this write-up, I will highlight some of the resplendent performance(s) of this government. Before I proceed, let me use this humble opportunity to take my readers through the achievement of NPP government in the energy sector.

This government inherited a load shedding energy sector which forced a lot of businesses out of operation due to the fact that corporate organisations couldn't break-even as a result of the additional cost of power due to unstable power supply from ECG. The normal formula for power supply across the country under the erstwhile NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama was twelve hours(12hrs)"light out" and twelve hours(12hrs) "light" all in a day. The basic understanding of this formula is that, if you get light for twelve hours, the next twelve hours(12hrs), you will be sleeping in total darkness till the next morning.

Under the same government, we were told to pay more for the power supply to be stable. Even that, we paid more yet, we were sleeping in darkness with the same formula of load shedding. The cost of ECG bill(s) was higher than the cost of rent. Again, we were told that the problem(s) at the energy sector was more of technical nature than what we were told by the running mate of the opposition leader, Dr. Bawumia. According to Dr. Bawumia, the problem was basically FINANCIAL owning to the fact that, we were unable to settle our debts owed west African Gas Pipeline.

Under John Dramani Mahama, the West African Gas pipeline supplied Ghana with gas for power generation and because, we were finding it difficult to pay for their services, there was a break in the gas supply which resulted in the severe "load shedding " which ostensibly culminated in the severe "DUMSOR" we experienced throughout the four years(4yrs) mandate of the former president who is stagging a come back in 2020.

In 2017, Nana Akufo Addo's government announced a serious tariff reduction in fulfillment of his 2016 campaign pledge to the good people of Ghana. Lo and behold, the tariff reduction took effect and since that time, there hasn't been any upward adjustment in tariffs. This has never happened in the history of Ghana. The difference here is that, under NDC government, we were paying more yet, load shedding continued unabated to the much chagrin of the economy. Under NPP government led by His Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo, we are paying less yet, we aren't experiencing load shedding. This remarkable success of the NPP should inform your decision in the 2020 election if and only if, we don't want the dark days to return.

Under this government, Not a single debt has been created and couched as judgement debt. In 2010, NDC paid Ghc 51.2M to Alfred Agbesi Woyome, £47m to waterville and $20m to Isofoton for no work done. These payments forced one of their own[ Martin Amidu] to proceed to the supreme court to challenge the basis upon which these monies were paid. The supreme court in 2013 ruled against the government and directed the AG to retrieve the monies. From 2013 to 2016, not a single effective steps were initiated by the government to get our monies retrieved for us.

Today as we speak, the current government is battling Alfred Agbesi Woyome in the supreme court for the retrieval of the GHC 51.2m NDC criminally paid to him in 2010. The rest are being battled at the International Court of Arbitration.

Today as we speak, the current government is battling Alfred Agbesi Woyome in the supreme court for the retrieval of the GHC 51.2m NDC criminally paid to him in 2010. The supreme court in Amidu v AG &others didn't mince words when they took on the government by describing the payment as fraudulent obviously to create, loot and share.

Let's try and reject the looter who is staging a come back on the principles that, We, the good people of Ghana have short memory due to a fictitious imagination that, we are not capable of recollecting previous happenings.

#NDC is a disaster and cancerous#

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice

25th Feb.2019

[email protected]