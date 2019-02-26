Antonio Guterres Urged Ghanaian Politicians To Re-establish Trust In The People

A delegation from Ghana's Parliament led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Honorable MP for Effutu Constituency were advised by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Annual Hearing on Emerging Challenges to Multilateralism at the UN headquarters in New York to re-establish trust in the people they lead. This year's Hearing was from 21-22 February 2019.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union was formed in 1889, a period when there was no platform for governments and members of parliament to work together globally. The IPU was instrumental in the world's first permanent international organization and the origin for today's multilateral cooperation between countries.

In fact, the Inter-Parliamentary Union was critical in setting up the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague in 1899 and key in the creation of the League of Nations in 1919 and the United Nations in 1945.

The President of the 73rd General Assembly, Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, in her opening remarks, expressed her admiration and gratitude to all women members of parliament across the globe for their strength even in the midst of been targeted and victimized.

Ms. Espinosa Garces admitted that the resurgence of isolationism and extreme nationalism are threats endangering the efficiency of multilateralism.

Greater cooperation and revitalization of multilateralism and the collective efforts of Parliamentarians at national levels are sensitive to ensuring peace and security, disarmament, gender equality and the participation of young people in policy making. Multilateralism is not an option but the only way to achieve collective results, she said.

Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on her part stressed on the importance of multilateralism as it is the best tool to achieving peace and provision of the safe world, fight climate change and ensure gender equality.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations in his remarks reminded the elected parliamentary officials from around the world gathered for this year's Inter-Parliamentary Union Annual Hearing that “Parliaments can be bastions of democracy and crucial links between the national and the global. Through legislation and spending decisions, parliamentarians can contribute significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals”.

He went on to reveal the growing mistrust people have in leadership in solving their many problems. “People, sectors and regions are being left behind creating a sense of frustration”. He continued by saying “This, in turn, has been a factor in reducing trust in governments, in political establishments, and in international organizations”.

The UN Chief then told the members of parliament as a matter of duty to re-establish the trust in people in solving the world's emerging challenges.

The Leader of Delegation from Ghana, Honorable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on the floor of the session raised a critical point, that, to make the UN agenda relevant, there was a need to seriously address instances when important issues of global relevance are blocked by some member states and super powers largely due to conflict of interest.

The delegation from Ghana were Hon. Afenyo Markin (Efutu Constituency), Hon. Elvis Donkoh (Abura- Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency), Hon. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie (Ablekuma North Constituency), Hon. Dr. Francis Bawaana Dakura (Jirapa Constituency) and Hon. Linda Ocloo (Shai Osudoku Constituency)

Ghana's Permanent Mission to the UN.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com