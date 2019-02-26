Mahama Lacks The Integrity To Be President Again

"There were lots of wrongs I committed, with the benefit of hindsight, but the good thing is that there is always an opportunity to correct the wrongs" - John Mahama.

But the question is, what makes you think that you will not commit at least two of the same wrongs if given a second chance, knowing you?

Remember, there's always time and season for everything. Your time has expired!! That opportunity is gone!!

You had the greatest opportunity to do the right things as a Young President of Ghana, but you blew it up with no little compunction, with that "Yɛntie obia" attitude and dead-goat syndrome. Ghana has moved on.

Ghanaians do not have time for any uselessness and overt corruption anymore!!

The anxiety of many people is that the damage you would possibly cause Ghana again in 4 yrs if given the chance, by any slightest mistake, you wouldn't have the third chance to correct them again. Why make that mistake!!

We cannot afford to gamble with the future of the country in your hands again.

Anyway, just a courteous reminder that the over a million Ghanaians who knocked you out in 2016 general elections are still alive and have had no tangible reasons to see you as a repented Galamseyer. That number is likely to double by the time we finish taking you to the cleaners, in 2020.

Remember, character builds integrity and integrity builds a reputation. You lack the presidential character and therefore you lack all.

The universal principle in politics is, if commit wrongs in your Presidency, you do not correct them yourself, someone else identifies them and correct them for you, as you're punished with the votes!

Ghana has moved from the period of incompetent administration to a visionary and results-oriented period!! The level has changed!!

Peter Antwi Boasiako

London, UK.