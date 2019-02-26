Consolidated Bank Opens Ultramodern Labone Branch

Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) has launched an ultramodern branch to offer customers seamless banking experience. The digital branch, located at Labone in Accra, is a new addition to the CBG branches across the country.

Opening the branch to the public, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CBG, Mr Daniel Wilson Addo explained that the branch has been furnished to provide services to its loyal customers in a comfortable, cosy and friendly atmosphere.

“As a Ghanaian and CEO of CBG, today is a very proud day for me. CBG started the banking journey with a huge task of satisfying our many banking clients, amidst an internal restructuring phase. Today as I speak to you, my confidence as a CBG CEO has soared extremely. I am confident that the brand will grow from strength to strength in the brand with more customers having access to their funds and maturities quickly settled,” he said.

Mr. Wilson Addo stated that the opening of the new branch was to help customers enjoy a convenient banking experience.

“We decided to open this branch so our customers can enjoy a pleasurable banking experience with real convenience. We are currently present in all sixteen regions of the country and it is our resolve to ensure a seamless banking experience across all our branches,” he added.

Mr Joseph Michael Korleytey, a customer, said he was satisfied as a CBG customer as the bank provides for all his needs.

“I’ve been with CBG since 2008I have successfully transitioned my relationship from the former bank to CBG and I can tell you that my business and family life has been boosted,” he noted.

He added, “CBG really places customers at the heart of its business. I feel the warmth in all my interactions with the staff. I saw that under Unibank and with my being integrated into CBG, I feel the same warmth.”

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com