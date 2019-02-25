Bagbin Commends Mahama For Winning NDC Flagbeaership 

Presidential Aspirant of the main opposition NDC, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has congratulated ex-President, John Dramani Mahama, on his emphatic victory at the just ended NDC Presidential Primaries.

Hon Alban Bagbin polled 2,313 representing 1.032% while former president John Dramani Mahama secured 213,443 votes representing 95.24%. Hon.Alban Bagbin made this known on Monday on his Facebook wall.

The post reads.

I must express my congratulations first to you, John Dramani Mahama, on your very emphatic victory at the just ended NDC Presidential Primaries!

And to those of us who contested and did not make it, I salute your magnanimity in defeat and your invaluable contributions to our collective desire to deepen our Party’s internal democracy. May we all see the outcome of this contest as a fresh start in our journey to victory in 2020.

To our dear Delegates, I say thank you once again for assessing, measuring and coming up with the best possible among us all to determine the destiny of our great Party. Once again you have proven that you can be trusted with the most important decisions in our party.

And finally to my Constituents in Nadowli-Kaleo, I do sincerely thank you for sticking with me against unspeakable odds. Truly, I appreciate you for keeping faith with me.

May God/Allah Bless us all!

Thank You.