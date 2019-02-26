Personality Profile Of Kwabena Lyta—A Proud Son Of Sefwi

As a young man growing up in Sefwi Wiawso in the northern part of the western region where music especially afrobeat and hip-pop is unfamiliar to generation here, he defied all odds and chose to do music because he felt that is the only way he can passionately contribute his quota to Sefwiman by preaching virtues through his music like Asomdwoe, Frema, Ngongonzaa, Fre yie to mention but a few. He sees the legend Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, EL and Edem as his role models in the music industry.

Kwabena Lyta, Born Emmanuel Bodjah Sedem is the second of three children to Mr. Anthony Bruce Bodjah and Mrs. Susana Boakye Bodjah all in Sefwi Wiawso.

He started his elementary education at Yebs high international school and John Bitar school all at Sefwi Dwinase and C.K.C Baptist international school, Kwahu Mpraeso.

He had his senior high school education at Nkawkaw senior high school and completed at Okomfo Anokye senior high school. He proceeded to University For Development Studies (UDS) where he obtained a Bachelors degree in Computing with Accounting.

He started his music career at an early age during his primary school days by recording demos but started commercial music after senior high school.

Kwabena Lyta is a versatile and multi faceted musician and philanthropist who represents all the music genres and has a great love for stage and academics hence always advice other young and upcoming artiste to also take their education seriously.

Kwabena Lyta who is the headline artiste of the annual Sefwi Boy Concert [his own label concert] makes him the only artiste from the Western north region to host such concert. The concert which brings together music lovers across the region and other parts of the country is fast becoming a household name.

Kwabena has shared same stage with some our favorite artistes in the country such as Kofi Shatta Wale, Medikal, Tinny and a whole lot. He has records both released and yet to be released with Ypee, Koo Ntakra, Cj biggerman among others.

Kwabena Lyta as a philanthropist donates to the needy and school children. He spent last year's birthday with the inmates of Sefwi Wiawso police station where donations in various forms were made to the Staff and inmates of the police station.

Fast rising Kwabena Lyta has carve a niche for himself in the western region. He is the ONLY artiste to have won the Western North Music Awards, back-to-back and he is currently the Western North Music Awards [WeNMA’18]artiste of the year. Kwabena Lyta received nominations in Best Rapper category during the western music awards. Western Best Male Artiste, Western most popular single (Fama mengom), Western most promising artist and western best rapper during the Western Showbiz Awards.

Lyta’s effort was recognized, however, was warmly invited by Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive and other dignitaries and stakeholders in the Western North Region who have pledge their unflinching support to Kwabena Lyta and the Sefwi Boy Movement and advice that Lyta continue to push harder and use his talent to support and put Sefwi on the map.

"I must frankly admit and say that I’m proud and happy now than before as a “Sefwi boy” because I can also hear songs sung in my language not only in my region but also in the whole country including big stations in the nations capital as well." - excited Kwabena Lyta said.