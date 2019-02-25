Nominations Open For GUBA Awards USA 2019

Nominations have officially opened for the inaugural GUBA Awards USA ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony in New York in September 2019.

The first ever GUBA Awards to take place in the US will coincide with the tenth anniversary of the GUBA Enterprise, which was founded by Dentaa Amoateng MBE, to build cultural, trade, and diplomatic links between the UK and Ghana.

GUBA Awards which typically takes place within the United Kingdom, celebrates the outstanding achievements of members of the Ghanaian diaspora, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of Ghanaians. 2019 marks the tenth anniversary of GUBA Awards, each year gaining greater momentum and attracting the endorsement, support and attendance of leading business professionals.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Founder of the GUBA Awards said: “We are delighted to be taking GUBA Awards to the United States as we celebrate our tenth year and the continued growth of the GUBA Enterprise. The Awards is a chance to champion men, women and businesses from the Ghanaian and African diaspora who continually achieve in various sectors across the industry, from music and sport to science and technology. We wish all the nominees the best of luck ahead of the ceremony in September.”

GUBA Awards USA is designed to promote and celebrate the achievements of Ghanaians and African business and individuals based in the United States. GUBA Awards is a non-profit organisation which donates proceeds towards charitable schemes operating within the Ghanaian community and provides an “engaging platform” for promoting greater cultural diversity in the UK and USA, as well as raising the profile of Ghana.

This year’s September awards ceremony will celebrate outstanding rising stars and senior leaders in 14 industry categories:

Efie Ni Fie Award Business Start-Up of the Year Ghanaian Association of the Year Student Excellence Award Young & Talented Award Creative influencer Philanthropist of the Year Award Leadership in Finance Award African Entrepreneur Award Corporate Business of the Year Innovation in Science Award Innovation in Technology Award Charity of the Year Award Sports Personality Award

Nominations can be submitted via www.gubausa.com/nomination

Nominations end on 18th of March 2019.

