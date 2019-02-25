NDC Should Never Be Compared To NPP In Anyway--Gomoa West MCE

District Chief Executive for Gomoa West, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum, has said President Akufo Addo led NPP government has done better in 2 years as compared to the NDC's 8 years.

"The NDC cannot compare itself to the NPP in terms of development projects and good governance in Gomoa West District. Within 2 years, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government has done far better than NDC in 8 years. For instance, NDC in 8 years managed only 23 schools under the School Feeding Program. The NPP under 2 years has increased it from 23 to 49 beneficiary schools. Can they compare themselves to us?" the DCE quizzed.

Hon. Baise Nkum stated these when Central Regional Executives of the NPP inaugurated Nasara, Youth and Women's Wings of the party at Apam on Saturday.

He said as it stands today, pipelines are under construction from Gomoa Manso to cover Gomoa Ngyiresi, Gomoa Brofo, Asempanyi, Gomoa Adaa and other communities in Far West for them to enjoy potable drinking water. This is unprecedented

CHIPS Zone Compound has been provided for Gomoa Enyeme community for quick healthcare delivery.

Also, the Gomoa Damang community can now boast of Teacher's Quarters to enhance effective teaching and learning and to tackle teacher absenteeism.

A Member Council of Elders included Mr. Fred Oscar Abban, a former Presiding Member for Gomoa West District Assembly as well as Publicity Officers were also inaugurated.

The Gomoa West DCE further stated the Free SHS policy paved way for students from deprived schools in the hinterland the opportunity to access secondary education in what used to be called 'First Class' Schools in the country.

"Parents in Gomoa West are most grateful to H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his government for the financial relief it has offered them.

They hinder to had to borrow huge sums of money to send their wards to SHS thanks to President Akufo Addo.

About 500 unemployed youth are to be employed under the One District One Factory in Gomoa West. NPP government care for the well-being of the people in this part of the country.

NABCO, Youth In Sports and Afforestation are some of the interventions to cushion the citizenry financially"

Hon. Baise Nkum hinted that roads in the district including Ankamu-Dawurampong-Afransi have been pencilled for reconstruction to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.

The Central Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Ekow Ewusi charged the various wings to work tirelessly to maintain the parliamentary seat in the constituency and widen its margin for NPP come 2020 general elections.

Later in an interview with newsmen the Deputy Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Madam Sarah Afful encouraged the youth to take advantage of the government's policies and interventions to be self-sufficient.

She noted that the government was systematically putting in place measures to reduce youth unemployment drastically in the country.

Present were Madam Charlotte Adjoa Antwi, Central Regional Women's Organizer, Mr. Takyi Mensah, Regional Secretary and Mr. Robert Amissah, Regional Communication Officer.