CGIA Charterholders Hold A Strategic Meeting In Ghana

Charterholders of the CGIA Institute in Ghana held a successful strategic meeting in Accra last week as a show of their commitment to helping shape the future of the finance and investment management industry in Ghana.

The CGIA Institute is a globally recognized professional body of finance and investment professionals setting global standards for ethical investment practices for the finance and investment management industry.

The Institute provides the Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA®) designation and the CGIA Foundational Program (CFP®) Certificate.

The CGIA Institute is headquartered in New York, NYC, USA

The meeting brought together the charterholders to discuss the future of CGIA in Ghana and the role of CGIA members in leading the finance and investment profession in Ghana.

The Charterholders resolved to form alliances aimed at achieving the broader vision and mission of CGIA in Ghana. Therefore, in the coming months, CGIA Institute will be introducing a series of events and activities geared towards the finance and investment management industry in Ghana.

More importantly, all these upcoming activities will involve all members of the CGIA Institute in Ghana i.e. both Charterholders and Candidates as well as the general public.

The Governing Board of the CGIA Network Ghana was also formed at the said meeting with a proposed launch of the network in March 2019.

According to the President of the Governing Board of CGIA Network Ghana, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quansah, “it gives me the greatest joy to see all these highly qualified professionals of the CGIA Institute showing up and committing to see our industry positively transformed” He continued, “together, we can make the difference in the finance and investment management industry”.

Source: CGIA Network Ghana