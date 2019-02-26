Tech Entreprenuers Want Policy To Address Industry Issues

Technology entrepreneurs and key stakeholders in Ghana’s technology space are calling on government to put in place a policy framework that will hasten the drive for development of the country’s digitization drive.

Speaking at Ghana Mobile App Development and Commercialization Stakeholder meeting at the Accra digital centre, the Chief Information Officer for Vodafone Ghana, Benard Acquah explained that the policy will facilitate the needed governmental support to ensure the sector thrives.

The call comes on the back of several digitization projects embarked on by government such as the paperless port system and the Ghana Standard Authorities building code project as well as several others.

Mr. Acquah said“Policy is very important to give a guideline to the industry and show government support for locally developed technology.” adding that the policy must also include tax incentives for the various tech businesses in the country.

The Ghana Mobile App Development Commercialization Stakeholder meeting is aimed at creating a platform for industry stakeholders to discuss the progress of the Mobile App development industry.

The meeting saw a cross-section of industry experts and stakeholders, give insight and opinions on the current state of the Mobile App development industry as well as ways to make significant progress.

The subject of interest at the event included; mobile app entrepreneurship, skills development, access to ready market, sector policies as well as the future for the mobile App Market.

The Innovative Associate for Ghana Tech Lab, Abeyie Bonsu also called for capacity building within the tech ecosystem to address the structural challenges of the mobile app development industry.

“The Ghana Tech Lab is set up as a strategic ecosystem vehicle to accelerate and catalyze the position Of Ghana as Africa's number one Centre for a highly skilled digital workforce and a hub for promising startups for early-stage investment in Africa.”

The Ghana Mobile App Development and Commercialization Stakeholder meeting forms part of the E-transform project of World Bank and Ministry of communications and other partners Kumasi hive and the Accra digital Centre.

–citinewsroom