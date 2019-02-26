Mahama Vists Rawlings After Electoral Victory

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate-elect, John Dramani Mahama has visited Jerry John Rawlings in Accra.

Mahama’s visit was to officially introduce himself as the party’s 2020 flagbearer and also extend his courtesies to Rawlings.

The two also discussed matters concerning the growth of the party.

Rawlings had earlier congratulated Mahama for emerging winner in the NDC’s presidential primaries organised over the weekend.

Rawlings urged Mahama and the leadership of the NDC to “work together to re-embrace the NDC's core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.”

“My congratulations to former President J. D. Mahama on his election as the presidential candidate of the NDC. My congratulations also go to all the other candidates for the dignified manner they conducted themselves throughout the process and for accepting the results in a mature and good-natured manner,” said Mr. Rawlings in a statement.

Mahama swept 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast in the NDC's presidential primaries held over the weekend to become the party's flagbearer for the 2020 polls.

Goosie Tanoh, founder of the Reformed Party, a breakaway from the NDC came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.

The former Trades and Industry Minister in the Mahama government, Ekwow Spio Garbrah received 1,447 votes which represented 0.65% of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and businessman secured 934 of the valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.

A businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu placed seventh with a paltry 520 votes representing 0.23%.

95% vote margin shows Ghanaians want Mahama back – Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says the 95 percent endorsement of former president John Dramani Mahama shows that Ghanaians want him back at the presidency.

“The 95% votes is a reflection of Ghanaians for the return of the NDC and John Dramani Mahama,” Ofosu Ampofo said.

He said Ghanaians are fed-up with the governing New Patriotic Party which has failed to live up to expectations.

–citinewsroom