Adenta Residents Cry For Good Roads

Chris Courtyard Fiawornu, Unit Committee Member at Nii Ashley electoral area

Residents of Adenta in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government to rehabilitate roads in the area to help curb accidents.

A Unit Committee Member at Nii Ashley electoral area, Chris Courtyard Fiawornu, described the roads as a death trap.

According to him, the poor state of their roads was exposing them to diseases, roads crashes, and high vehicular maintenance.

Mr Fiawornu advised the Member of Parliament for Adenta, Mr Buabeng Asamoah, to as a matter of urgency, use his office as the Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party to lobby for the construction and rehabilitation of roads within the constituency.

He said the lack of interest by Buabeng Asamoah led to the cause of death on the Madina- Adenta highway which led to the death of innocent citizens.

He further asked him to show the passion that he had attached to speaking on behalf of the NPP to that of the constituency.

Another resident, Salma Zakaria said she uses her proceeds from her waakye business on routine medical check-ups due to headaches and respiratory difficulties from the dust she inhales when selling.