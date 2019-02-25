High Cost Of Rent To Push People Into Slums— Expert

Dr. Ronald Adamtey, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Planning, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) fears the number of slums and informal settlements could rise in the coming days.

He said debilitating economic factors such as high cost of rents against low income will compel most Ghanaians in the cities and towns to the slums.

Dr. Ronald Adamtey added that low income issues which are often complicated by inadequate housing for the low income and high rent levels in the cities account for the sprawling of slums.

He posited that these slums keep growing due to urbanization, and population growth as a result of high birth rate and poverty, and are mostly characterised by overcrowding, dilapidated housing structures known as kiosks, inadequate access to potable water and toilet facilities, high crime rates, drug addiction and, above all, poor sanitation.

About 265 slums have been identified in Accra; the most notable among them being Nima, Madina Zongo, Agbogbloshie, Chorkor, La, Old Fadama, Sodom and Gomorrah, Teshie, James town and other communities located close to the sea.

“High cost of rent and low income is a major factor. The cost of living will push people into slums. Low income people want to cut down cost and live close to where the jobs are. To what extent has housing policies recognize these? The person’s income is low so you can’t expect the person to stay far away from where the jobs are. In the past government tried to relocate old Fadama to somewhere in Amasaman forgetting the jobs and hocking are all on the streets of Accra,” Dr. Ronald stated.

He said this at the ceremony in Accra to launch a research report on Slums and Informal Settlements Development Towards Making Ghana’s Cities Resilient organized by Good Governance Africa (GGA).

Presenting the report, Dr. Ronald Adamtey added that social factors such as high birth rates in the cities among low income group push them into the slums where the standard of living is very poor.

“In these areas, there is some kind of social support so they do not feel the weight of having many children. They have a communal life where children are supported somehow by neighbours although these support systems only provide food and shelter. They are not geared towards helping children to go to school and build strong future,” he intimated.

According to him, peer pressure is another social factor that accounts for the creation of slums in urban centers.

“Young men and women form groups and decided to live in the slums where no one can control their lives. In these areas, they have the freedom to smoke, drink, engage in drug pushing and all the things that their families will frown on,” he emphasized.

Environment, Economic and Health Implications of Slums

Dr. Adamtey stressed that foot rot, pneumonia and malaria are the top most infectious diseases in slum areas mostly due to the poor sanitation coupled with persistent flooding.

The rest includes cholera, typhoid, chest pains, cold, fever, catarrh, measles, malnutrition and tuberculosis as a result of the congestion.

He added that open defecation and haphazard dumping of solid and liquid waste is the lifestyle of people in the slum with the few drains heavily choked with plastic wastes.

Dr. Adamtey noted that street corners and sometimes open spaces are choked with refuse that emits heavy stench adding to the smoke to pollute the air.

According to him, child development is affected with over 90percent of the children in all slums either not going to school after enrollment or not at all due to the lack of schools in slum areas.

He indicated that the social life in the slums exposes children to drugs, prostitution, teenage pregnancy and robbery due to lack of parental control.

“One cannot guarantee that these children have a brighter future if they are exposed to all these social vices. Prostitution will expose to diseases and teenage pregnancy that will make them more vulnerable and worsen poverty among them as they cannot take good care of their own children. The drugs will either land them in trouble or cause them to develop mental illness,” Dr. Adamtey opined.

He said the youth engage in the recycling of electronic waste through burning which negatively impacts the environment and causing breathing difficulties among the people.

“The smoke is so thick that it hangs in the sky for many days. The effect will not only be on the slum dwellers but all of us. This can be carried as far as the northern region. It can contribute to the pollution of the clouds and the rains that is used to produce the food. So whilst we inhale the polluted air when we sleep in the night, we eat polluted agricultural produce. This partly explains why we suffer from many diseases and it can even affect life expectancy,” he stated.

According to him, the security and safety of the people is nothing to write home about as children are left roaming haphazardly with both parents hooking on the streets.

The gaps in the Design and Implementation of Urban Housing Policies

He intimated that the layout of the slum communities, buildings and the building material all mar the beauty and aesthetic quality of the city environment.

According to him, the review of the National Housing Policy reveals that the design of housing policy was weak which largely explains the failure to provide the expected housing resulting in the slums in both formal and informal settlements.

He added that the policy fails to adequately address the issue of social norms that inform people’s choices of dwelling types and form.

Dr. Adamtey indicated that the housing policy has some contradictions on page 13 with certain objectives to promote greater private sector participation in housing delivery and to create an environment conducive to investment in housing for rental purposes.

According to him, these are in conflict with the objective to make housing programmes more accessible to the poor if the private sector will not have the incentive to provide affordable housing.

“There is evidence to show that increased private sector participation in the housing sector will exclude the poor and low income people from accessing housing. The argument is that private sector is profit oriented and might not find it profitable to invest in affordable housing to provide for the low income earners,” he emphasized.

In his recommendations, he said there is the need for all stakeholders to collaborate more effectively in order to manage the slums.

Dr. Adamtey opined that all stakeholders must identify, recognise and incorporate socio-cultural issues of slums dwellers into plans and policy interventions geared towards improving the living conditions of slum dwellers.

He added that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) need to undertake a review of how they have approached and responded to the issues of slums.

According to him, this will require that medium-term development plans implemented in the last two decades are revisited and reviewed in a form of trend analysis of performance so far.

Dr. Adamtey said this will help the MMDAs assess their performance and know whether their plans are responding adequately.

He posited that the Ghana National Housing Policy needs to be reviewed as soon as possible to curtail the creation of more slums and expansion in existing ones.

“It must seek to include slum dwellers adequately in the review process inorder to make housing reach the poor people,” Dr. Adamtey stated.

To reduce this trend, he suggested that the government should desist from forcefully evicting slum dwellers and focus instead on developing these areas to make Ghana’s cities resilient.