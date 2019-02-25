Yaw Geraldo Grateful To Subin Constituency

It's with great honour for me today as I put myself again before you in a form of thanks for what God has done.

In a humble reflection, 25th February 2019 marks one year that I fiercely contested for the position of Subin Constituency Youth Organizer.

It was a perfect and great contest which I lost but I salute all those that were in the race with me and my good friend who won.

I thank all the constituency polling station executives especially those who saw good in my vision and voted for me.I also thank and trust in the decision of those who could not vote for me but I believe one day, they shall consider me as their best candidate.

On occasions like this, one cannot leave out those who worked openly and secretly with me. I thank my campaign team members across all the electoral areas.

It's also time I think the executives who won must also recount on the losses and the gains they have made so far since the constituency was entrusted into their hands.

I want to use this occasion to call for unity among ourselves and look at the greater interest of the plight of polling station executives who stood in the sun to vote for us. We should allow our conviction to always be our guide.

Even though I lost the election, need I to confidently say we are stronger together but we shall perish in our quest to deliver political promises when we decide to create divisions among our current and future goals.

Aside my campaign team members that I cherish so much, may I take the chance to thank our MP Eugene Boakye Antwi,H on.Frank Duodo, Prophet Bernard Elbernard, JB, my brothers and sisters from the Christian and Muslim side,the coordinators , all the polling station executives, unit committee and assembly members.

As my late father said "A grateful heart always knows when to say thank you"

I reaffirm my commitment to the constituency at all times I shall be called upon to serve.

May God bless you all.

Nyame Ne Hene / Anidaso WO ho ma Obiaa_

DANIEL YAW GERALDO.