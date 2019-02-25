29 Bullet Casings Presented To Short Commission As Evidence

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George on Monday brought before the Emile Short Commission 29 bullet casings to back his testimony before the commission.

The legislator, delivering his account of happenings on the day of the violent by-election said the casings were evidence of the several rounds of ammunition fired by the armed masked national security operatives.

According to Sam George, some residents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency confronted him with bullet casing alleging that the masked men had shot at them several times.

“One of the men told me 'honourable, they are shooting us. They shot us with guns, live bullets' and he brought me a shell casing. When he brought that shell casing to me, I asked the gentlemen around to go around and pick as many shell casings as they could. And my Lord, while I waited, they brought me these shell casings,” he said.

“There are 18 9mm shell casings. There are 10 shell casings and one live round from an AK-47 that were picked on the spot on the day and brought to me,” he added.

Sam George's testimony contradicted that of National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah who said the security operatives fired only six warning shots.

“When the SWAT team later attempted to go closer to the house, the inmates started pelting them with stones. And later they also said they heard gunshots coming from within the compound of the house. Our boys then gave some six warning shots, which, they tell me, did not hit anybody, but obviously, I await the end of the investigation to find out exactly what happened and how many shots they fired, and whether it did hit somebody,” Kan Dapaah said.

But Sam George, like the NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency who appeared before the commission last week, said they saw bullet marks on some structures that proved that the armed national security operatives fired at some residents of the constituency who had massed up close to the residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana