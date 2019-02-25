NDC Professionals Congratulate Mahama

The group known as NDC Professionals Forum has congratulated the former President Mahama for his re-election as the flagbearer of the party for the 2020 elections.

John Mahama beat six other contenders to win the top spot pulled a total vote of 213,487 representing 95.24% during Saturday’s Presidential Primaries.

The group in a press statement issued on Monday thanked the NDC party leaders, supporters and delegates as well as everyone who helped to make the elections successful.

Here is the full statement from the NDC Group:

The NDC Professionals Forum wishes to place on record its appreciation for the historic presidential primaries held on Saturday February 23, 2019. The peaceful, orderly and professional manner the entire process was organized, yielded an equally historic and emphatic outcome with the election of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as the Presidential Candidate of the party for Election 2020.

With pride, joy and great expectations we congratulate him and say Ayeekoo for a professionally run campaign that eventually paid off with the kind of resounding victory he had.

From the election results it is very clear that our former and soon to be next President of Ghana still enjoys the confidence, trust and loyalty of the entire Party. It is an unequivocal mandate which arose out of his own fighting spirit, tenacity, confidence and strength of character.

We note with satisfaction the clarion call in his acceptance speech in which he said “…it is a call to duty, a call to action and a call to battle”.

We also appreciate his desire to create a platform that harnesses the full potential and effective participation of the professionals in the NDC and we on our part also pledge our readiness to partner him to win the 2020 Elections to salvage Ghana from the current morass under the NPP.

We are fully confident in his person and able leadership and hold ourselves in readiness to provide total support in areas of our expertise in the preparations towards December 2020. The struggle ahead will not be an easy one. The viciousness and malice with which the NPP has conducted itself towards President Mahama has been unrelenting since Election 2016 to the present. The attacks and calumny will intensify now that he is the Presidential Candidate of our Party. As professionals, we wish to serve notice of our ever readiness to provide appropriate responses to any such provocation.

We, however, pray that in the name of peace and stability of our country the NPP will play by the rules of decorum and responsibility.

Finally, the Forum would like to thank the general membership of the NDC, the leadership, our own Forum members and Team JM for the admirable exercise in democracy which produced our Presidential Candidate for 2020.

Amb. Sam P Yalley

President

Accra February 24, 2019