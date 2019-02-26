EOCO Sets Records Right On Exit Of Its Boss KK Amoah

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has set the records right following media reports of the sacking of its current Director, KK Amoah.

According to EOCO in a press release signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Jacqueline Avotri, their boss is still at post but it is rather his two year contract that would expire by the close of this month of February.

Mr K. K. Amoah was appointed by His Excellency the President as Executive Director to serve a two- year contract at the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

"However, K.K. Amoah's contract ends on 28th February 2019. End of the contract is not synonymous to sacking or termination of a contract. EOCO Boss, K.K. Amoah is still at post, they added," the statement explained.

Here is the Full Statement

Response To A News Item Titled "EOCO Boss KK Amoah Sacked"

The attention of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has been drawn to a news item published today Monday, February 25, 2019, on myjoyonline.com titled ‘’EOCO BOSS K.K. AMOAH SACKED’’.

We wish to inform the general public that the said news item is false. Mr k. k. Amoah has not been sacked. He is still at post.

Mr KK Amoah was appointed by His Excellency the president as Executive Director to serve a two-year contract at the Economic and Organised Crime Office. The contract ends on 28th February 2019.

The news item seems to cast a negative impression on the work of the Executive Director, who has worked diligently to raise the image of the Office during his tenure. End of the contract is not synonymous to sacking or termination of a contract.

The Office was expecting whoever posted the story at Myjoyonline.com to have crosschecked the facts before doing so.

The general public is advised to disregard the news item in circulation.

Signed

Jacqueline Avotri

Head of Public Affairs