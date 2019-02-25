Ayawaso Violence: Legon Police Refuses To Take Sam George's Statement

The Commission probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence has heard Police officers at the Legon Station refused to take a statement from Ningo-Prampram MP Mr. Samuel George.

The MP was assaulted by masked men dressed in black National Security Council-embossed t-shirts close to the La Bawaleshie polling centre on voting day.

Taking his turn at the Commission’s hearing to give an account of the January 31 happenings, Sam George said although he went to lodge a complaint at the Legon Police Station on the assault, he was ignored and told to go home.

“The Saturday – February 2 at 10:30 AM - after the elections, I was asked by my party to report to the Legon Police station to make an official complaint.

“I went to the Legon Police station, they refused to take my statement. I was told to go and that someone will call me but they did not take my statement,” he told the Commission when he was asked why he did not turn over same bullet casings he had provided as evidence.

Mr George was accompanied by his counsel, Edudzi Tamakloe (L)

He added, however, that the officer on duty – whose name he did not know – took his telephone number and promised to give him a call afterwards.

That call never came, but he received one from another officer – one Supt. Afful of National CID – who claimed to be part of an investigative Committee commissioned by the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu based on a complaint his party, the NDC, had made to him.

“So it was no way related to my visit to the Legon Police station,” he said.

Mr George said the development made it difficult for him to “hand over such critical evidence to the police service but I have absolute trust in the Commissioners of this Commission.”

He added that his statement was subsequently taken by the National CID a week after the incident and after NDC MPs from Parliament marched to the Police Headquarters to register their displeasure over the assault and other events that occurred during the polls.

According to him, the Deputy Director General of the CID promised to investigate why his statement was not taken by the Legon Police officers.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com