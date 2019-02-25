MP Exposes Bryan Acheampong, Kan Dapaah, Others

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has described as total fabrications and outright lies, the accounts of all three security ministers who appeared before the Emile Short Commission.

According to him, their claims about how he ended up at the Bawaleshie polling centre were lies.

Sam George said DSP Azugu who was SWAT commander for the operation by the masked armed men also lied in his testimony to the commission.

In his narration to the Justice Emile Short commission today, Monday, he denied arriving at the La Bawaleshie polling station in the company of NDC supporters on motorbikes.

He claimed he drove to the polling centre alone in his vehicle after touring the Okponglo polling station having arrived on Legon campus earlier in the morning.

The MP also added that claims by the Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong that he was in the company of MP, for Ablekuma South, Oko Vanderpuye when he arrived in the constituency are all untrue.

“On the issue of my arrival at the La Bawaleshie polling station, My Lord, I have followed the work of the commission, there have been several versions of my arrival that contradict themselves, but altogether are pure fabrications.”

“I did not arrive with any motorbikes, I did not arrive in the company of Hon. Oko Vanderpuye. I only met Hon. Oko Vanderpuije on Legon campus aT 6:45am. Again it’s been said I was asked by Hon. Oko Vanderpuye to leave the scene with the motorbikers but I did not see Oko Vanderpuije. I did not come in the company of any motorbikers. Again it’s been said I went into the house under surveillance with the motorbikers, but I didn’t even know the residence of Mr. Delali Brempong was behind the polling station.”

The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament also refuted claims that he deliberately provoked the National Security operative who assaulted him during the by-election.

Mr. Sam George explained that he only sought to ask the National Security operative he identified as Mohammed Sule if he was a “national security operative or a party agent.”

“The last issue I want to address is that I provoked the National security operative. My Lord, I have recounted to this commission what my dialogue with them was. All I asked was: ‘are you a national security operative or a party officer ?’ That is all I asked my Lord.”

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana