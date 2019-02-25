Queenmothers Urged To Lead Crusade Against Corruption

The queen mothers in the Techiman Traditional Area and the country at large have been admonished to lead the fight against corruption, and also encourage the public to actively participate in governance and public accountability process.

Mr Jobila M. Zakari, the Techiman Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), made the admonition during a radio discussion with prominent queen mothers of the Techiman Traditional Area, on Free FM, a Techiman-based radio station. The engagement forms part of Phase - II of the European Union (EU) sponsored project, Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Program (ARAP), in accordance with the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

Mr. Zakari said that corruption in the country is becoming widespread and if not checked could become a potential threat to the country’s economic growth, adding that all citizens must stand up against the endemic presence of the menace, in accordance with Articles 35 (6a) and 35 (8) of the 1992 Constitution. The NCCE Director said the danger associated with corruption is that, once it becomes entrenched in the society, people will begin to regard it as the norm.

He further reiterated that, corruption is gradually leading to the breakdown of the country’s rule of law, which is resulting in high spate of vigilante thugs and lawlessness among others, adding that, “there is the need for us all to join hands to restore the trust in our rule of law, and consequently, consolidate our democracy.”

Contributing to the discussion, Nana Hemaa Serwaa Bonsu, the Tanoso Adontenhemaa who also doubles as the linguist to the Omanhemaa of the Techiman Traditional Area commended the NCCE and EU for the bold steps taking to fight corruption in the country, adding that the Chieftaincy institution is capable of dealing with the canker if it is properly resourced.

On her part, the Achiamahemaa of Tanoso, Nana Abena Abrefi, said that traditional leaders are significant in the administration of justice, therefore corruption could be a thing of the past if customary courts are recognized by statutory law.