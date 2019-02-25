NDC USA Congratulates John Mahama

On behalf of the NDC USA, we, the executives, congratulate H.E. John Dramani Mahama on his successful election as the flag bearer of our great party, the National Democratic Congress. We also congratulate the rest of the candidates who contested to lead the NDC to victory in 2020. The spirited manner in which this election was conducted gives us a reason to believe that the NDC party ‘has the men’ to continue to grow our party and to provide real leadership for Ghana. We would like to commend all delegates, National, Regional and all offices for a well-run, conducted, peaceful and successful election.

The NDC party has demonstrated civility and maturity in the face of all planned attempts to subvert and throw this election into disarray by the saboteurs who do not want anything good for the NDC. The NDC USA stands prepared to work, campaign as hard as we can in aiding the NDC win victory in 2020. The future of our country looks brighter in the hands of H.E John Dramani Mahama, who has consistently demonstrated the knowledge and experience required to lead Ghana to prosperity.

Ghanaians made a regrettable decision in handing power in 2016 to the Super Incompetent NPP. The abysmal performance in governance demonstrated thus far, the untold hardships with the unending list of broken promises by the current NPP government is manifesting on the masses and can no longer be tolerated. It is, therefore, time for Ghanaians to elect a man who has been tested and is a forward-looking vision with the real blueprint for sustainable national development.

A man who believes that for the country to take off, there is the need for a solid infrastructural development and started laying the foundation to that effect by building schools, hospitals roads among others, in every corner of the country. This is a man who better understands the economy and has used this understanding to deliver growth, development, and progress of the nation.

The NDC USA would like to seize this opportunity to humbly call on the Flagbearer elect to foster unity and bring every member of our great Akatamanso family on board for battle 2020 now that the contest is over.

In the same vein, we humbly plead with all contestants to close ranks and bring round their teeming supporters for total team victory, come 2020.

H.E. John Mahama, NDC USA stands firmly behind you, ready to get into the trenches shovel-for-shovel” to dig out a victory in 2020.

Lastly, we stand as one family to congratulate campaign team Mahama for working hard to secure this well-deserved victory. The groundswell of support and subsequent victory is indicative of one fact and one fact alone:

#Nanaaddomustgo2020.

Once again, congratulations team Mahama and Congratulations NDC.

'Hope' is alive again.

Eye Zu,

Eye Za,

Long Live NDC

Victory 2020 is a Must.

Signed

Steve Dei

Sec NDC-USA.

PROBITY |ACCOUNTABILITY|DEVELOPMENT