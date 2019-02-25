NDC UK-Ireland Congratulates Ex-President Mahama

The leadership of NDC UK & Ireland Chapter congratulates ex-president John Dramani Mahama on his resounding victory at yesterday’s primaries. Our great NDC party has indeed spoken with one voice and this is a clear indication that the party is indeed united behind him with the belief that he has the knowledge, experience and fortitude to lead us in our quest to recapture power from the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

Ex-President Mahama’s victory speech was inspiring and unifying. He demonstrated a great level of humility and magnanimity that he’s well known for.

We in the UK & Ireland Chapter are also pleased to learn how gracious his fellow aspirants have been in conceding defeat, and their promise to support the party’s 2020 electioneering campaign whenever they are called upon to help is most commendable – and that must be applauded.

It is our belief that Ex-president Mahama would take steps to reach out to them so that they can help the party in executing a campaign that would result in an emphatic victory for the party in the 2020 general elections.

In fact we are not surprised by the swiftness with which the six unsuccessful aspirants called President Mahama to concede defeat and congratulate him. Besides the fact that they all mean well for the party, this action is testament to the kind of decent and issues-based campaign that former President Mahama ran. The transparent, free and fair manner in which the primaries was organised by the party was also a great factor.

The internal contest is now over and we hope that our new party leader and the national executives will continue to make deliberate and conscious efforts in bringing all disgruntled members on board so that together we can all work hard to wrestle power from the corrupt and inept NPP.

The massive turnout by delegates to choose our flag bearer at yesterday’s primaries is ample proof that the giant strides which the party has made in its reorganisation efforts since our loss in 2016 has yielded great results, and it is our fervent hope that the party would continue to build on this momentum going into the 2020 general elections.

We also trust that our new flag bearer and leader of the party, Ex-president John Mahama would take steps to strengthen links between the party and the diasporan chapters. We in the UK & Ireland Chapter pledge our unwavering support to him and we promise to work hard in contributing our quota towards the party’s victory 2020 agenda.

EYE ZU... EYE ZA!!...

Michael Dzidula Kudiabor

Secretary

UK & Ireland Chapter