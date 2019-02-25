Burning Of MP's Mango Farm: Krachi Youth Association Denies Any Involvement

The Krachi Youth Association has refuted claims that a 200-acre mango and teak farm belonging the MP of Krachi-East, Michael Gyato's was burnt because he influenced the siting of the Oti regional capital at Dambai against the wishes of the people of Kete Krachi.

A 155-acre farm known to be the largest on the Wurawura to Dambai road belonging to the Member of Parliament was burnt down by an unknown person last week Monday.

Although some people in the area have attributed the destruction of the farm to alleged role played by the MP in connection with the naming of Dambai as the capital for the newly created Oti region, the legislator has earlier come out to downplay the rumours.

However, in a statement issued over the weekend and signed by the Public Relations Officer for the Krachi Youth Association, Barnabas Kwame Yeboah, described the allegation as not only frivolous, mischievous and misleading but also treacherous perpetrated by a consummate liar.

“We wish to state categorically that, this allegation is not only frivolous, mischievous and misleading but also treachery perpetrated by a consummate liar. We also wish to place on record that, the people of Krachi are peace loving, matured and well-mannered people who will never indulge in such acts of extreme callousness as being alleged,” the statement said.

According to the group it’s unthinkable on the part of some faceless people within the newly created Oti Region to falsely accuse natives of Krachi for hatching such a diabolic against the NPP Member of Parliament who is considered a friend and a brother, merely because he allegedly influenced the capital of Oti region to be located at Dambai in the Krachi East which still forms part of the Krachi Traditional Area.

“Hon.Micheal Gyato was born, raised and nurtured in Kete-Krachi. He is our brother and so there is no way someone from Kete-Krachi will destroy his properties. He owns a house and other properties in Kete-Krachi. All these are intact as we speak. Krachis and Nchumurus are like conjoins. We are the same people and we respect, cherish and value our consanguinity,” it stated.

The Krachi Youth Association further claims that the checks reveal that the said 200-acre farm belonging to the Hon Gyato got burnt even before the declaration of Dambai as the capital of Oti by the President on 15th February 2019.

It also put on record that it is not true the entire farmland of mangoes and teak trees got burnt and therefore called on the public to disregard wild rumours aimed at tarnishing the image of the good people of Krachi.

The very farm in question is about 6 km away from Dambai in the Krachi East. While the other one is also in the Krachi Nchumuru district. This means both are far from Kete-Krachi in the Krachi west district. Our checks indicate that the farm got burnt almost a month before the declaration of Dambai as the capital of Oti by the President on 15th February 2019. In this regard, it will be preposterous and wicked for any serious minded person to link the siting of Dambai as regional capital to the arson. Indiscriminate bush burning around this season may have caused the disaster.

Many other people’s farms were burnt as well around the same time Hon. Micheal Gyato’s farm got burnt. Our checks also indicate that it is not true the entire 200acres of the mangoes and teak trees got burnt. We hereby call on the public to disregard this misleading story which is aimed at tarnishing the image of the good people of Krachi.

We also entreat the Honorable MP to confirm whether or not his farm was burnt by the people of Krachi. Krachis and the Nchumurus will mutually need each other for a myriad of reasons. Krachis will therefore never engage in this bestial act against a brother they raised.

Finally, we welcome Dambai as our new regional capital and call upon all people residing in the Oti region to work together to ensure a rapid development of our respective districts. We, therefore, call on all media houses to stop circulating this palpable falsehood and spare us the moment to think of how to develop our area.

