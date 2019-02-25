Jubilee House, 37 Army Officers Mess, Meridian Street Greeted With Filth [Images]

The menace of filth in Ghana seems to have no boundaries as the Presidential palace, Jubilee house, the abode of the first gentleman of Ghana is greeted with filth.

The images are heaps of rubbish spotted at no other place but the frontage view of the Jubilee House today, Monday Feb 22.

When it comes to grandiose architecture in Ghana, nothing quite comes close to the Golden Jubilee House which serves as a residence and office of the President of Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This architectural masterpiece has made its way onto a number of lists as one of the most beautiful presidential palaces and it’s not hard to see why. The Flagstaff House was ranked as one of the top 10 most beautiful presidential palaces last year according to theestle.net and it made the top 10 list for Africa this year by africaranking.com.

The Presidential complex is considered the most high place of the ruling government where renowned and audacious personalities such as heads of states, prime ministers, governors, foreign ministers, you can name it, are hosted.

The seat of government which was built by an Indian contractor with a 30million United States dollar loan facility from the Indian government is where all contracts and bilateral agreements are signed between Ghana and heads of states as well as international partners.

It is however intriguing and mind-blowing for a country that spent millions of dollars to put up that magnificent structure struggles to fight filth especially by a government that has vowed to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa. This is a talk tough government that launched a serious attack on the sanitation conundrum in the country with the creation of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Sad to say, that this is an eye-saw not for Ghanaians who passes by that enclave but a perception reality for foreign residents and visitors who conduct businesses at the seat of government.

This situation is not quite different from the Army Officers Mess at 37 and the Meridian road infront of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra with heaps of garbage starring at passer biers.

Army Officers Mess at 37

Meridian Street infront of 37 Military Hospital

Photo Credit: Elvis Darko

Editor, Finder Newspaper