WordDigest: Some Benefits Of Fasting

"And when you fast, don’t make it obvious, as the hypocrites do, for they try to look miserable and disheveled so people will admire them for their fasting. I tell you the truth, that is the only reward they will ever get. But when you fast, comb your hair and wash your face. Then no one will notice that you are fasting, except your Father, who knows what you do in private. And your Father, who sees everything, will reward you."

[Matthew 6:16-1]|NLT

Fasting combined with prayers strengthens our spiritual relationship with God in personage of Christ Jesus.

The text tells us about Jesus' thoughts or ideas on fasting and prayers. Some reasons of fasting combined with prayers are;

1. Fasting combined with prayers cleanses us from sin. Sin hinders our fellowship with Christ Jesus, slows down our work rate for God and destroy the source of our happiness.

2. Fasting and prayers make us focus on God while waiting for His responses and course of action.

3. Fasting together with prayers creates an environment to have divine insight into God's approach wherein protecting us from dangerous traps.

4. Fasting oust demons in one's life -Matthew 17:21

5. Fasting combined with prayers cast out fear - Matthew 15:16-18

For these and other multiple reasons, identify your strength in fasting and pray. We have to submit and humble ourselves to God's will and confess our needs for Christ services.

Our Christian life should evolve around fasting combined with prayers.

God bless you for reading and sharing.

Prayer

Wonderful Father in heaven, thank you for this life. And with fasting and prayers l am a conquerer in Jesus' name, Amen.

✍ Rev EZ

