WordDigest: Some Benefits Of Fasting

"And when you fast, don’t make it obvious, as the hypocrites do, for they try to look miserable and disheveled so people will admire them for their fasting. I tell you the truth, that is the only reward they will ever get. But when you fast, comb your hair and wash your face. Then no one will notice that you are fasting, except your Father, who knows what you do in private. And your Father, who sees everything, will reward you."
[Matthew 6:16-1]|NLT Fasting combined with prayers strengthens our spiritual relationship with God in personage of Christ Jesus.
The text tells us about Jesus' thoughts or ideas on fasting and prayers. Some reasons of fasting combined with prayers are;
1. Fasting combined with prayers cleanses us from sin. Sin hinders our fellowship with Christ Jesus, slows down our work rate for God and destroy the source of our happiness.
2. Fasting and prayers make us focus on God while waiting for His responses and course of action.
3. Fasting together with prayers creates an environment to have divine insight into God's approach wherein protecting us from dangerous traps.
4. Fasting oust demons in one's life -Matthew 17:21
5. Fasting combined with prayers cast out fear - Matthew 15:16-18
For these and other multiple reasons, identify your strength in fasting and pray. We have to submit and humble ourselves to God's will and confess our needs for Christ services.
Our Christian life should evolve around fasting combined with prayers.
God bless you for reading and sharing. Prayer Wonderful Father in heaven, thank you for this life. And with fasting and prayers l am a conquerer in Jesus' name, Amen.
✍ Rev EZ
This author has authored 424 publications on Modern Ghana. Author column: EbenezerZor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
✍ Rev EZ
Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or
Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily message.
#WordDigest2019
This author has authored 424 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: EbenezerZor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
