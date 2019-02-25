Winneba Is King Appoints Interim Communication Officer

Mr Ebenezer Bortsie, Interim Communications Officer for Winneba is King

The leadership of Winneba is King has appointed Mr Ebenezer Bortsie, popularly known as Shyne, as an Interim Communications Officer, with immediate effect.

The movement shall soon announce other appointments, including substantive Officers.

Mr Ebenezer Bortsie has been a leading member of the NPP, and he was part of those who led the campaign that elected the NPP Effutu MP for 2012 and for 2016.

He was one of those suspended from the Effutu NPP, after the party won power.

Mr Bortsie was recently attacked by the very people he supported, and was nearly killed, for speaking his mind on issues in the Effutu NPP.

Winneba is King is a movement in Winneba seeking to address political oppression, excessive greed, and to fight against the prevailing undeserved absolute individual control of our dear town.