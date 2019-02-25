Mahama Comeback 'Cool Chop' For NPP In 2020

Following the massive endorsement of former President Mahama as the Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the just-ended presidential primaries over the weekend, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to make Mahama's comeback useless in the 2020 General Elections.

According to a Vice Chairman of the NPP, Michael Omari Wadie, the election of John Dramani Mahama as the NDC Presidential Candidate for the 2020 election is a 'cool chop' for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The NPP says the election of John Mahama makes a win for the NPP even easier in the 2020 polls.

During an interview with Citi FM, after Mahama's decisive win in the NDC presidential primaries, Omari Wadie downplayed any sort of threat Mahama could pose at next year's elections.

“We are not worried. We are only excited for their choosing him because it will make our work easier and that will also give us the power for a little longer than the [usual] 8 years. We want to remain in power a little longer and as long as it is Mahama, it gives us the confidence that we are winning the next elections,” Omari Wadie told Citi News.

John Mahama on Saturday won convincingly in the NDC's presidential primaries, garnering more than 95% of the total votes cast.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 1.52% of the total votes cast while the Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, despite a spirited campaign polled about 1.03% of the total votes cast, placing third.

The leadership of the party has expressed their confidence in the John Mahama to lead the party into the 2020 polls and successfully win power from the incumbent president led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Members of the NDC believe John Mahama stands a chance against Akufo-Addo who Mahama beat in an earlier election in 2012.

Akufo-Addo, however, defeated Mahama in 2016 while the latter was an incumbent president.

Some analysts have suggested a keen race between the two if President Akufo-Addo is confirmed by the NPP to lead it again into the coming elections.

