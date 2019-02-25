Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
34 minutes ago | General News

Adusei Poku Replaces K.K Amoah As EOCO Boss

By Modern Ghana
ACP K.K Amoah
The Executive Director of anti-graft agency, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), ACP K.K Amoah, has been removed from office.

Sources in the government say he has been replaced by DCOP Adusei Poku.

ACP Amoah has since been ordered to hand over to DCOP on Thursday, February 28, the sources say.

”He’s part of the group that has aged over 60 years and who have been asked to step aside by end of this month,” a credible source said.

Controversy

In November last year, ACP Amoah came under public criticism for suspending the Eastern Region Director of EOCO, Fred Dzeny.

ACP Amoah suspended Mr Dzeny for making utterances he [ACP Amoah] described as unethical.

Mr Dzeny had called on President Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prosecute his appointees found culpable of corrupt practices in order to cement his commitment towards fighting corruption in the country.

Mr Dzeny made the call while addressing patrons at a forum held under the theme “Youth in the fight against corruption”.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN

General News
