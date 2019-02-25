President Akufo-Addo Commends Yaa Na

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II for his firm resolve to seal the process of reconciliation in Dagbon.

As part of a roadmap to firm up peace in the kingdom, Yaa Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, on Sunday assigned skins to two royals in Mion and Savelugu, all in the Northern Region.

This ceremony is expected to facilitate reconciliation in the traditional state that just emerged from a bitter long-drawn-out ethnic conflict.

Reacting to Sunday’s ceremony, the President said: “The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II, is to be applauded for moving quickly to accord Yakubu Abdulai Andani, formerly the Kampakuya Na, and Abdulai Mahamadu, formerly the Bolin Lana, their new positions in the traditional State of Dagbon to seal the process of reconciliation, and begin the new ordering of Dagbon.

“Today, Yakubu Abdulai Andani has become Yoo-Na of Savelugu, whist Abdulai Mahamadu is now Mion Lana. They are young men with bright, promising futures before them, and it is my expectation they will help Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II lay the basis for the rapid development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity. I wish all of them the best of luck and God’s blessings on the people of Dagbon.”

Photo: Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani (L) and Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai

The Overlord of Dagbon gave colas to both the Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani and Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, a customary symbolism that implies they have been assigned to the gate skins of Mion and Savelugu.

The two royals will now choose the date of their coronation and inform the Gbewa Palace – the residence of the Overlord of Dagbon.

Background

After decades of conflict between the Abudus and Andanis, a Committee of Eminent Chiefs, led by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on November 16, 2018, made a declaration to bring finality to the decades-old fighting.

The Committee presented a road map to peace in the troubled kingdom to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The committee was set up by former President John Kufuor in 2002 to find a lasting solution to the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy dispute after the killing of Yaa Na Yakubu Andani II in Yendi in March 2002.

The road map gave the Abudu Royal Family two weeks to perform the funeral of Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV from December 14 to 28, 2018, after which the final funeral rites of Yaa Na Yakubu Andani II would take place from January 4 to 18, 2019.

The latter funeral was delayed for a week due to some misunderstanding.

With the funerals of the two Yaa Naas over, the four kingmakers of Dagbon, who include Kuga-Naa Abdulai Adam and the Gushie Naa, consulted the oracles to guide them in the choice of the right candidate for the ‘Namship’ before settling on the Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abubakari Mahama, who was subsequently enskinned last month.

