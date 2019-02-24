A Blow In Return For Gold: The Sad Story Of Kete-Krachi

February 15, 2019, is the day that shall be written and emboldened in history books as the saddest day for the people of the Kete-Krachi township. This is the day that even unborn children of Kete-Krachi will enter this world fully aware of as they felt the jolt strike their parents to the marrow. It is the day that saw the awakening and shaking visibly in their graves the ancestors of Kete-krachi. They were awoken amidst regrets that they did good that finally turned against their grandsons and thankful to the gods that they are not alive today to witness such a conscious betrayal and treachery in appreciation of the good they did. Most of us who believed the loss of a loved one is the only source of sadness were proven wrong.

The genesis of this sad day traces its roots back to December 27, 2018, when the Republic of Ghana held a referendum in a bid to see to the creation of six new regions in the country. Among the regions created was the OTI REGION, where Kete-krachi is situated. As expected, the people of the Oti enclave enormously consented by voting massively for the creation of the OTI REGION.

The question as to which district will be cited for the Regional Capital then arose. This was a debate among people that some of us see as needless. It was needless because there was virtually no place that could match Kete-krachi in the race for the Regional Capital.

This assertion is backed by the fact that apart from Kete-krachi serving commendably as the District Capital of the Krachi West, it also hosts the paramount head of the Krachi Traditional council which has Nana Mprah Besemuna III as the president. That is not all! Krachi also administrated five Districts some few years back and was able to admirably manage them well within the Oti enclave.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Feb 15, 2019 however, officially outdoored the OTI REGION and declared DAMBAI as the Regional Capital instead. This shocked the people of Kete-krachi to the marrow as they were obsessed with immense optimism that the Regional Capital could not possibly go to a better place than the Kete-krachi.

But why? Was there something missing in the lobbying process? Did Kete-krachi even need to lobby before it could be announced the Regional Capital? These are questions a lot many keep asking. Well! Perhaps the person with answers to these is yet to be born.

Point blank and clear, Kete-krachi being denied the Regional Capital status is obviously a broad daylight robbery. But for my inability to think of the appropriate word to describe this situation, I feel even 'Robbery' looks more honourable in describing this. Many people say it's the choice of the President, but I unreservedly disagree on the bases of established facts that the declaration of DAMBAI as the Regional Capital of the OTI REGION was masterminded by political influence. I hereby challenge whoever disagrees with this assertion to provide evidence of what Dambai have over Kete-krachi for which it was declared the Regional Capital.

As if this denial of Kete-krachi their ultimate right is not enough, they went ahead and sighted 'INACCESIBILITY' of Kete-krachi because of the Oti river as the reason behind its denial. A reason that proves more painful than the denial. A reason that has actually make the Kete-krachi ancestors restless in their graves. A reason that is born out of complete short-sightedness.

The dog once said that it has never seen a being more ungrateful as the human. It explained that after it runs, falls down, crush tree stumps and eventually catches the prey, human only gives it bones as it's reward. This is not in anyway different from what has happened to Kete-krachi.

It is a well known fact that the present day settlement of the Kete-krachi was as a result of the love of the forefathers of Kete-krachi had for this country. In order to pave way for the construction of the Akosombo dam, The late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah pleaded with the forefathers of Kete-krachi to vacate their settlement and were resettled where the country feels is 'INACCESIBLE' now. And if you don't know where I'm driving at, know that, if you are enjoying the services of electricity as a Ghanaian, it is equally imperative to acknowledge the benevolence of Kete-krachi forefathers who willingly vacated the land even when they knew it's to their detriment. If a slap is now the payment of the good that I Kete-krachi did some years back, then Wow! We are really growing as a country. I just hope Kete-krachi remain 'INACCESIBLE' even in 2020. Perhaps some politicians will be spared the accumulated questions the people of Kete-krachi heavy-heartedly reserve for them.

I have a firm believe that whoever did not understand the old adage that "THE APPRECIATION SHOWN TO THE LEMON TREE IS BY HITTING IT WITH A STICK" now needs no one to explain it considering the woes of the Kete-krachi.

Long live KETE-KRACHI........

Long live OTI REGION.........

Long live GHANA.........